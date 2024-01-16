Wine Pro Wines ($88/Month)

  • Image


    EnRoute

    Les Pommiers

    Pinot Noir 2022


    From the Russian River Valley and Far Niente Estates, medium bodied with flavors of raspberry compote,  strawberry and baking pies.  Luscious red fruit flavors, bright mouth watering acidity, elegant and intense with silky tannins and a long lingering finish.


    $56 @ Big Box Retailers


    93   Wine Enthusiast

    90   Wine Spectator

    JOIN THE CLUB
  • Image

    Clos du Val

    Cabernet Sauvignon 2021

    Old world elegance meets new world fruit.  Napa Valley with a French accent.  Medium to full-bodied with polished tannins.  Bright fruit flavors of plum, blackberry, black raspberry and black tea.  Fresh and vibrant acidity with a long smooth finish.


    $55 @ Big Box Retailers


    94   Wine Enthusiast

    92   Wine Spectator

    93   James Suckling


    JOIN THE CLUB