Wine Pro Wines ($88/Month)
EnRoute
Les Pommiers
Pinot Noir 2022
From the Russian River Valley and Far Niente Estates, medium bodied with flavors of raspberry compote, strawberry and baking pies. Luscious red fruit flavors, bright mouth watering acidity, elegant and intense with silky tannins and a long lingering finish.
$56 @ Big Box Retailers
93 Wine Enthusiast
90 Wine Spectator
Clos du Val
Cabernet Sauvignon 2021
Old world elegance meets new world fruit. Napa Valley with a French accent. Medium to full-bodied with polished tannins. Bright fruit flavors of plum, blackberry, black raspberry and black tea. Fresh and vibrant acidity with a long smooth finish.
$55 @ Big Box Retailers
94 Wine Enthusiast
92 Wine Spectator
93 James Suckling