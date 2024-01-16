

EnRoute Les Pommiers Pinot Noir 2022



From the Russian River Valley and Far Niente Estates, medium bodied with flavors of raspberry compote, strawberry and baking pies. Luscious red fruit flavors, bright mouth watering acidity, elegant and intense with silky tannins and a long lingering finish.





$56 @ Big Box Retailers





93 Wine Enthusiast

90 Wine Spectator