Wine Enthusiast Wines ($58/Month)

  • Image

    Post & Beam

    Chardonnay 2022

    Rich, bright chardonnay with juicy flavors of citrus, melon, green apple and passion fruit with subtle hints of oak.


    $40 @ Big Box Retailers


    94 Wine Enthusiast


    90 Robert Parker's Wine Advocate


    JOIN THE CLUB
  • Image

    Quest

    Cabernet Sauvignon &

    Cabernet Franc 2021

    From the Austin Hope family of wines, a delicious blend of cabernet sauvignon and cabernet franc.  Flavors of black raspberry, black cherry, dark chocolate and leather.  Beautiful acidity, soft fine tannins and a long finish.


    $26 @ Big Box Retailers


    93   Wine Enthusiest

    JOIN THE CLUB