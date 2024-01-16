Wine Enthusiast Wines ($58/Month)
Post & Beam
Chardonnay 2022
Rich, bright chardonnay with juicy flavors of citrus, melon, green apple and passion fruit with subtle hints of oak.
$40 @ Big Box Retailers
94 Wine Enthusiast
90 Robert Parker's Wine Advocate
Quest
Cabernet Sauvignon &
Cabernet Franc 2021
From the Austin Hope family of wines, a delicious blend of cabernet sauvignon and cabernet franc. Flavors of black raspberry, black cherry, dark chocolate and leather. Beautiful acidity, soft fine tannins and a long finish.
$26 @ Big Box Retailers
93 Wine Enthusiest