



Our Mission





Let us do the "Wine" work for you. Whether it is a

household name or an eclectic small producer - Pazzo Wine Club is your way to take advantage of our years of experience, both buying & drinking.





We taste wines all year, every day, almost all day long (not recommended for everyone!) trying to find high quality, unique, & delicious wines that will put a smile on your face. Our decades long working with growers, shippers, importers, and distributors puts us in a position to find and negotiate the best wine deals out there. The result, we know how to buy good wine for less money. Period – just look and compare.





Trust us, when Mary and Jimmy agree on a wine or anything else for that matter - you are the winner.





For your monthly subscription, every month Mary & Jimmy

will select two different wines for each member level to enjoy.







